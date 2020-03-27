Sports

Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig and Leverkusen donate € 20 million to help other German clubs

March 27, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the four German teams that have played in the Champions League this year, have made a total of 20 million euros available to the Bundesliga as part of a solidarity campaign with the aim of supporting the rest of the clubs and the Bundesliga 2 in cases of difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis, the German league (DFL) announced on Thursday.

The agency indicated that the four teams will give up "their share of the television revenues not distributed by the DFL in the next season," an amount that amounts to around 12.5 million euros using the current distribution code, to the that another 7.5 million of the "own resources" of these clubs are added.

"This campaign underlines that solidarity in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are not just pretty words. The DF Presidium is very grateful to the four participants in the Champions League," explained Christian Seifert, spokesperson for the DFL Presidium, who must now decide how to distribute this money.

