Bayern doesn't want Cristiano: "He's too old for us"

Despite being in full competition, and with very clear objectives, the Bayern Think about the next transfer market. Market characterized by the usual rumors, of which this time the football player of the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the maximum president of the Bavarian team has been responsible for putting an end to the talk: "There are many names going around. Christian? Is too old for us". Said Herbert hainer in a meeting with fans of Bayern Munich.

These words collide with one of the golden moments of the Portuguese player. It has been marking for nine consecutive days, adding a total of 19 targets in the A series.

With Cristiano Ronaldo discarded, the signing of Leroy Sané. He was very close to signing for Bayern last summer market, but an injury truncated the transfer.