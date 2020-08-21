Bavos de Juárez vs León: how and where to see Marco Fabián’s debut in Guard1anes 2020

Share it:

Marco Fabián receives his jersey, during the presentation of his signing with Juárez (Photo: Twitter / @fcjuarezoficial)

Day 6 of Guard1anes 2020 opens the curtain and this Friday the football activity begins when Rayos del Necaxa host Santos Laguna and León visits the border to face Juárez FC.

The Necaxa team arrives at this meeting in position number 16 of the general table. In 5 games, the Aguascalientes team has scored 3 goals in favor and 6 against. Santos Laguna, meanwhile, is in 14th place with 5 goals in favor and 7 against.

In the other key, León comes into the game being third in the general ranking with 10 points. Those led by Nacho Ambriz want to continue the winning streak to continue positioning themselves in the top positions.

On the other hand, the Braves de Juárez are looking to return to the path of victory at the hands of Marco Fabian, a stellar reinforcement for this season. The Chivas youth squad could make his debut at Guard1anes 2020 against the emerald team.

PRE-GAME

* NECAXA

Those from Aguascalientes started the season with a defeat of (0-3) against Tigres. Later, on matchday 2, they fell by the minimum on their visit to Juárez. In that match, the scorer was Eryc Castillo.

For matchday 3, against the Águilas del América, the Rays added 1 point through a penalty taken by Lucas Passerini. For the Coapa team, Federico Viñas was present on the scoreboard.

In his last two games, Necaxa has managed to add 4 points. They beat Mazatlán FC (1-0) with a score by Lucas Passerini and drew (1-1) in the Sultana del Norte, after being measured against Rayados de Monterrey.

Although they have not confirmed the positive cases, Necaxa canceled its preparation match against Atlas due to “force majeure.” (Darkroom)

*LION

La Fiera is a team that has accustomed its fans to phenomenal seasons. However, its beginning was quite contrasting. On Matchday 1 he tied (0-0) against Guadalajara and on Matchday 2 he managed to beat Monterrey by the minimum.

Some time later, they received a forceful blow from Cruz Azul that beat them (2-0). Already in matchday 4 they returned to the path of victory against Pacucha.

His last game, which was against the Xolos de Tijuana, ended with a score of (2-1) in favor of the Leonese team.

León has already secured the general leadership of the closing 2019 (Photo: Archive)

* BRAVOS DE JUÁREZ

The border team started the season with a draw (1-1) against Atlético San Luis and a victory (1-0) against Necaxa.

For matchdays 3 and 4, the Braves faced two of the so-called “greats of Mexico.” First, he visited Ciudad Universitaria and drew (1-1) against Pumas de la UNAM. Later, against Guadalajara, those led by Gabriel Caballero lost (0-2).

On matchday 5, they visited the Azteca Stadium field to face Cruz Azul. In the end, the scoreboard favored the cement producers (3-2).

WHERE TO SEE THE GAMES?

NECAXA VS SANTOS LAGUNA

SCHEDULE: 19:30 hours

OFFICE: Victoria Stadium

CANAL: Channel 5, Channel 7 and ESPN

BRAVOS DE JUÁREZ VS LEÓN

SCHEDULE: 21:30 hours

OFFICE: Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium

CANAL: Channel 5, Channel 7 and TUDN

