Batwoman, who will replace Ruby Rose? A clue seems to reveal it

The news of Ruby Rose's abandonment of her role in Batwoman, which has left fans and CW production breathless, is still fresh, but the predictions on who will be the actress who have started will replace the DC heroine in the second season of the tv series.

In the last few days Stephanie Beatriz spontaneously applied for the role of the superheroine, even before they could start casting for the search for the new face of the protagonist. In the last few hours, however, a small clue has come up that could reveal the presence of an old knowledge in the DC Universe.

It would in fact appear that Wallis Day, who had played the role of Nyssa Vex in "Kripton" by David Goyer and Damian Kindler, replied to a tweet referring to how nice it would be to be able to play the role. The fan asks if she knows they are looking for a face for Batwoman, and Day replies: "Sounds like a dream job !!!"complete with bat emoticons.

Still it is only a guess, but the actress is very similar to her colleague Ruby Rose in the facial features and therefore its inclusion in the cast as the protagonist could prove to be a good choice, but for now the tweet does not mention anything certain so we can only continue to speculate until the CW will give official news on the matter.

Meanwhile Ruby Rose reveals the reasons for giving up Batwoman, though the actress made no formal statements and it would seem that the decision is linked to an injury that occurred on the set.