Batwoman, when will filming begin on season 2? The showrunner reveals it to us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last few months have been pretty peculiar for Batwoman. Not only did the series have to deal like many others with COVID-19 which caused the early closure of the first season, but it also had to face the farewell of Ruby Rose. Now that everything seems to be back, let’s find out when the second season will start shooting.

To reveal it is the showrunner of Batwoman Caroline Dries who with a post on Twitter informs us that the production will start much sooner than we could have imagined. Just yesterday he revealed that the day scheduled for the start of shooting would be Thursday 3 September.

“Tomorrow we will start filming the second season of #Batwoman. I’m so proud to be part of such a talented group of people. Good luck to everyone.”

Javicia Leslie will then begin to take on the role of the superheroine of Gotham with whom she claims to already feel a very strong bond. Kate Kane will be replaced by Ryan Wilder, a girl with a very special past who lives in the back of her van and who for a long time supported herself by selling drugs.

Many are wondering how the passing of the baton will take place between the two, but there is still no certain news about it. We are sure though that the new protagonist with will make you regret the old one and, Javicia Leslie being the first black woman to fill a similar role, she will certainly be able to give a new polish to the series, while still carrying on the LGBTQ + struggles that distinguished her in the first season. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.