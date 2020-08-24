Batwoman, showrunner reveals how Kate Kane will be replaced by Ryan Wilder

Share it:

The arrival of Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder has certainly completely changed what were the original plans for the second season of Batwoman. Showrunner Caroline Dries in a recent interview then clarified how the series will adapt to this new protagonist.

Speaking during the panel The Legacy of the Bat to the DC FanDome said: “At first, it doesn’t fit. It literally doesn’t fit. Everything else will fit her.”. Dries then added: “It makes everything fit her, it makes the Bat accessible to a world of people who might not normally have a hero to look to. So, she puts her own stamp on the story.”

In stark contrast to Kate Kane, who comes from a wealthy family and is related to the well-known Bruce Wayne, Ryan Wilder is a skilled fighter who comes from the most infamous suburbs, lives in her van and has spent several years of her life working as a drug dealer.

It will take a long time to build her story and tell how her transformation into a heroine will take place and in all this, a very important role in the series will be attributed to the disappearance of Kate Kane: “Kate Kane passed away in Season 2, and although it may all seem rather controversial as fans have particularly loved this character, we will give it the right space in this new season“.

“Ma [l’uscita di Rose] it also gave us this very unique opportunity to create a new Batwoman. I decided to come up with a totally new character called Ryan Wilder, who is the opposite of Kate Kane. Ryan Wilder is a character Batwoman is supposed to protect. All this has given us a new and rich storytelling tool “.

Speaking at the DC FanDome, Javicia Leslie has revealed that Batwoman will be battling her ghosts in this new season of the series. It is an epochal change being the actress there first black Batwoman in history. What do you think of all this? Let us know in the comments.