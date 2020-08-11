Batwoman, new villain coming for the CW series?

Share it:

The second season of Batwoman will only arrive in 2021, but the rumors about what could happen and who we could see never cease to circulate. The latest of these would like the debut of a new villain.

The Direct website (via CBM) would seem to have reported some interesting information about the most recent castings for the series (which however must be taken with due pliers).

In the second season of Batwoman, to give a hard time to the new protagonist played by Javicia Leslie, Ryan Wilder, a new villain will arrive, who according to the description of the casting calls (woman of any ethnicity between 20-30 years old), could be Whisper A'daire.

To make him think is obviously the name indicated, The Whisper, which if it turns out to be really A'Daire, could represent a lethal threat. In the comics, the girl is indeed a member of the Ra's Al Ghul League of Assassins, and her powers, including immortality and the ability to change shape, derive from serum that has been injected into her.

We do not know for how many episodes his presence would eventually be expected, it could be one (and therefore be the typical villain of the week) or multiple, and maybe have something to do with Lo Scarecrow, who apparently will also be one of the players on the field in the second season of Batwoman.

But we'll see what will be confirmed, and what is destined to remain a mere rumor.