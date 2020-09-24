Batwoman, Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens join the cast for the second season

La Gotham City on Batwoman is about to welcome two new characters. It was announced Wednesday that Leah Gibson, former Jessica Jones star, and Nathan Owens of Devious Maids, have been cast to play recurring roles for the show’s second season.

The two are just the last two new faces in a totally revamped series that will see Javicia Leslie play the new protagonist of the Ryan Wilder / Batwoman series, and Shivaani Ghai who will play the main villain in the role of the fearsome Safiyah Sohail |.

Gibson, also famous for her work on Sacred Lies and Manifest, will perform Tatiana, also known as “The Whisper”. Described as a skilled assassin, she appears to be unperturbed and cold as ice in the face of any danger. She is one of Safiyah’s most important henchmen and has particular feelings for her powerful boss. Meanwhile, Owens, who also starred in Days of Our Lives, will play Ocean, described as a Zen thinker and gardener with a complicated past, a loyal soldier and fighter, who moves to Gotham in search of a new beginning.

It is unclear at this point whether Leah Gibson’s character both a new version of the version of that Whisper A’Daire so adored by Batman fans and that we have already seen in League of Assassins or if it is simply a free inspiration. We will therefore have to wait to find out if he will also have the same extraordinary abilities among which they are counted longevity and the ability to change shape.

Meanwhile, the filming of the second season of Batwoman 2 has just begun and soon all our doubts can be dispelled.