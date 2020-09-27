Batwoman, Javicia Leslie’s new costume seen up close thanks to a photo from the set

After the first image of Javicia Leslie in the role of Ryan Wilder, here is a photo from the set that offers a first look in full at the new Batwoman costume.

With the surprise release of Ruby Rose, who abandoned the series for reasons linked above all to the long filming sessions, The CW has decided to entrust the role of the superheroine to Javicia Leslie: her character, Ryan Wilder, will replace Kate Kane. as a Gotham vigilante.

As you can see in the photo at the bottom of the news, however, it looks like the new Batwoman costume it will maintain a certain continuity with the one seen in the first season of the show.

In addition to Javicia Leslie, Batwoman season 2 will include several other newcomers including Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens, hired respectively as Tatiana aka “The Wisper” and Ocean. Filming for the new episodes began on September 3 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, as confirmed by showrunner Caroline Dries, and the debut should take place at January 2021 along with the new seasons of the other Arrowverse series.

