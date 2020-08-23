Entertainment

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie on the protagonist at the DC FanDome "He will fight with his ghosts"

August 23, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
1 Min Read
Share it:

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie on the protagonist at the DC FanDome: “She will fight with her ghosts”

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.