Batwoman, Javicia Leslie celebrates the start of the second season with a video

As announced by shorunner Caroline Dries, filming of the second season of Batwoman. The series after the abandonment of Ruby Rose, will be able to count on the extraordinary contribution of the new interpreter Javicia Leslie which celebrates the beginning of this new experience with a video.

The clip of the new Gotham City heroine gives fans a taste of the morning ritual that the actress performs each morning before heading to the set. Javicia usually dedicates herself to dance, prayer and meditation, all activities she performs in the company of her faithful companion, Juda Buddha, or her cute little dog.

Leslie in this nice and short video reveals that her first take took place the day after the start of production, therefore the character of Ryan Wilder made his first appearance in the scenes shot starting September 4.

Many are wondering if this new season of Batwoman will live up to the previous one. It is impossible to deny that Kate Kane had a special place in the fan’s heart of the series. We are confident that Javicia Leslie will do everything not to make her regret it and that there will be a gradual and no particular trauma handover with Ryan Wilder. We’ll see. Meanwhile, let us know what you think of this new version of Batwoman.