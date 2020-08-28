Batwoman, Javicia Leslie already feels a very strong bond with Ryan Wilder

Share it:

Although filming has not yet started, the second season of Batwoman it already makes a lot of talk about itself. The abandonment of Ruby Rose now seems a distant memory and, all the fans are thrilled by the new heroine who will be played by Javicia Leslie.

The actress who will play the role of Ryan Wilder, seems to be particularly at ease with the character and, he said he has already created a very strong bond with what will be the new champion of Gotham City.

During a recent interview, Javicia Leslie talked about the importance of being the first black woman to play Batwoman. He also revealed that he felt an immediate connection with the character, mainly due to a “eccentric shared mentality“.

Recall that the new protagonist of the series will be one young woman with a particularly difficult past, it is in fact a drug dealer who lives in the back of her van and who has had to overcome many obstacles in the course of her life.

It is not yet clear how the two Batwomen will pass the baton but, it seems clear that initially a lot of importance will be given to the reasons that have removed Kate Kane from her superhero role. What do you expect from this new season? Let us know in the comments.