Batwoman, DC FanDome will drive fans crazy for Camrus Johnson

After the end of the comic-Con @ Home, the attention of fans and professionals now moves to another highly anticipated virtual event, the DC FanDome, a convention scheduled for August focused on TV series, films, comics and DC-branded video games. A tweet by Camrus Johnson, one of the protagonists of Batwoman, raised the bar of expectations.

The actor, who in the CW series plays Luke Fox, published a tweet (also visible at the bottom of the news) in which he explained: "I had a DC FanDome presentation with other DC actors, and I think it will explode your minds. Holy cow. "

Among the many answers, there is one to report Wallis Day, Krypton star, who commented: "Beautiful, is not it?". His tweet may simply be a generic sign of approval, but rumors are already breaking out about a possible one continuation of Krypton, after the series had been canceled by SyFy last year. For others, however, behind Wallis Day's comment, her future involvement in the Arrowverse could be hidden, given that many fans would have liked to see her instead of the "resigning" Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in Batwoman.

The DC FanDome could reveal more news about Batwoman: the recent arrival of Javicia Leslie it will indeed offer new narrative ideas, and it is probable that the topic will be touched on during the convention. We will also talk, among other things, about Aquaman, The Batman, Black Lightning, Stargirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Harley Quinn, Watchmen, Lucifer, The Flash and Justice League's Snyder Cut.