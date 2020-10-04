Batwoman, a new villain coming in the second season?

Apparently, the second season of Batwoman will be full of villains. In fact, a new rumor would like yet another antagonist for Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder, in addition to those already announced so far. Who will it be?

Between rumors, announcements, confirmations and various denials, the second season of Batwoman would seem to be the perfect playground for villain DC.

In fact, the debut of the Scarecrow was immediately mentioned, then Whisper A’Daire was mentioned, while recently the casting of Shivaani Ghai (interpreter of Safiyah Sohail) and that of Alex Morf as Victor Zsasz arrived.

So much meat in the fire therefore for the series that will see Ryan Wilder pick up the baton and wear the cloak instead of Kate Kane, but obviously not enough …

According to Daniel Richtman, the show is looking for an actor of unspecified ethnicity, between the ages of 30 and 40, to fill the role of Amygdala, a relatively unknown villain from the DC lore, first appeared in the pages of Batman: Shadow of the Bat.

Amygdala aka Aaron Helzinger is a man whose amygdala (hence, of course, the name) has been surgically removed, which after the operation becomes exactly what we were trying to avoid: an individual constantly suffering from murderous rampage. Later he will also be endowed with superhuman strength, which will make him a fearsome opponent for the forces of good (in this case Batwoman). In addition, Amygdala’s collaborations with Victor Zsasz are frequent in comics. Could this be the right link to introduce the character to the series?

Pending any confirmations or denials, we remind you that the second season of Batwoman will arrive in 2021 on The CW.