 Batwoman 1 × 18 Promo: If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You

Last night there was a series session "Batwoman", and next Sunday it plays another chapter of the heroine of Gotham and for that reason it plays a new promo.
A new status quo It arrives in the series after yesterday's episode, as Kate Kane / Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe) go undercover to get something from Batman's arsenal. The series has used the image of Batman very little, but last night's episode left the apparent confirmation that Batman (Spoiler: select the text to see it) killed the Joker before disappearing five years ago (END SPOILER), and now the Sunday chapter places the spotlight on the superhero's weaponry. All of this as we get closer to the end of the first season.
WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) recruits Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to retrieve one of the most important items in her cousin's arsenal. As Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to develop her twisted plans within Arkham's walls, she receives an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help.
Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) approaches a coworker, Kate is reunited with an old llama.
