 Batwoman 1 × 18 Images: If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You

Yesterday were the images of "Supergirl", and today are those of the episode of "Batwoman" It will air next week, Sunday May 3 – remember that there is a new episode tonight. Episode 18, which has an especially vague description, points in many plot lines but without anything concrete.

The images offer as a great novelty to have the return of Reagan (Brianne Howey), Kate's love interest, as well as advance a committed situation for Batwoman.

It should be noted that after the episode is James Bamford, who has already directed an episode of "Supergirl" and several of Arrow, and precisely it usually leaves enough moments of action, so there could also be in this episode.