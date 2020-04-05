 Batwoman 1 × 17 Promo: A Narrow Escape

Share it:

Until April 26, it is not scheduled to resume the broadcast of the series "Batwoman"However, lest we forget her, The CW has released a promo for that episode 17 titled "A Narrow Escape", which we remember, did not launch a promo at the time, since it was a radical cut due to the pandemic.

Recall that in the last episode of the series, the heroine of Gotham was facing some of her latest decisions, such as killing August Cartwright and then associating with Alice only to betray and imprison her in Arkham, thus questioning whether she is truly a heroin. In this trailer, we see a Kate tormented by this idea despite the fact that the city of Gotham faces a deadly villain.

WHO IS A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) faces a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroism of Gotham's most prominent citizens. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) limits are put to the test.

Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.