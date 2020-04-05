General News

 Batwoman 1 × 17 Promo: A Narrow Escape

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Batwoman 1x17: A Narrow Escape

Until April 26, it is not scheduled to resume the broadcast of the series "Batwoman"However, lest we forget her, The CW has released a promo for that episode 17 titled "A Narrow Escape", which we remember, did not launch a promo at the time, since it was a radical cut due to the pandemic.

Recall that in the last episode of the series, the heroine of Gotham was facing some of her latest decisions, such as killing August Cartwright and then associating with Alice only to betray and imprison her in Arkham, thus questioning whether she is truly a heroin. In this trailer, we see a Kate tormented by this idea despite the fact that the city of Gotham faces a deadly villain.

WHO IS A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) faces a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroism of Gotham's most prominent citizens. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) limits are put to the test.

Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

