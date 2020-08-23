Battletoads, the video Review: the return of Rare’s fighting mutant frogs!

Share it:

The trio of fighting mutant frogs is finally back on the gaming market, ready to give hours of entertainment to players willing to try their hand at bizarre virtual confrontations.

Directly from the Nineties, the amphibians of the house Rare come back in great shape, exclusively for Microsoft platforms. With Battletoads finally available and ready to be tested by the general public, the editorial staff of Everyeye could not fail to prepare an accurate video Review of the peculiar fighting game. Tested by our Marco Mottura, the game is therefore the protagonist of the video that we propose at the beginning of this news. As has become tradition, we remind you that you can also dedicate yourself to its vision from the pages of the Everyeye YouTube Channel.

Awaiting them in Battletoads, players will find the iconic trio of Rash, Zitz e Pimple, protagonists of the Rare series. Announced on the occasion of the Microsoft conference of E3 2018, the game had temporarily disappeared from the radar of videogame news. To offer good news to the community linked to the bizarre amphibians, there was the publication of a new trailer for Battletoads in the heart of summer. In fact, the video communicated the final release date of the game, now available on PC Windows e Xbox One, as well as a new entry in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.