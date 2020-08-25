Battletoads: the guide with the tricks for the new Microsoft game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After more than twenty years of absence from the scene, the battle toads created by Rare on the wave of the famous Ninja Turtles have made their return with Battletoads, the new Microsoft exclusive by Dlala Studios and available for free on PC and console for all subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service.

So if you are about to experience the hilarious adventure with protagonists Zitz, Rash e Pimple in this guide you will find a series of tips that will help you to overcome all four acts that make up the game.

Checks

Like most scrolling fighting games, the new Battletoads too has a very easy to learn command scheme but that requires some practice to master. On this occasion we will only reveal the list of commands of the combat sections, but in the course of the adventure there are also mini-games and sections belonging to different genres in which the control system changes (in any case these sessions are all based on a couple of keys), but let’s avoid talking about it in detail to avoid spoilers.

Here is the list of commands for the beat ’em up stages:

• Character movement: left analog stick

• Jump: A

• Dodging: RT

• Strike: X

• Transformation: B

• Throw (attack upwards): Y

• Aim: Press and hold LT

• Spit: A + direction of the enemy to hit (while aiming)

• Tongue grip on enemies: X + direction of enemy to take (while aiming)

• Taunt: Right analog stick

• Resuscitation (local coop only): RB

• Usa: X

From Girino to Battletoad, the choice is yours

Before even accessing the main menu, the title Dlala Studio asks the user to select a difficulty level from the three available: Tadpole, Toad and Battletoad. Unfortunately, there is no way to change the selected difficulty while racing and the only way to tackle the campaign with a more accessible challenge level is to switch to another save slot and start from scratch. You can therefore understand how the decision in question has a relatively important impact and that it is better to weigh the choice. As mentioned above, to alternate the scrolling fighting phases we also find alternative sections, some of which are much more complex at the highest difficulty levels: in Battletoad, for example, not only the enemies are more tough and aggressive the enemies , but the regeneration time of allies is reduced and much fewer checkpoints are offered in the sessions aboard a vehicle (during the latter the allies do not regenerate and only two errors are allowed before the fateful game over screen). At the highest difficulty, the activation of Invincibility is not even granted, a particular skill that, after suffering a defeat, allows you to make the protagonists immune to attacks for a few seconds.

Battletoad selection

Unless you want to play Battletoads in a local co-op (we remind you that there are no online features at the moment), the initial choice of the character to use should not matter in any way, since playing the single-player adventure is possible always and in any case use all three protagonists with the ability to switch from one to the other at any time by simply pressing a button. You can then start fighting with your favorite hero between Zitz, Rash and Pimple and then move on to the others when the first is knocked out. Each of the three toads does not differ from the others only in appearance but has a completely different moveset and statistics, which can adapt to the various styles of play of the user and can cope with the various types of enemies. Rash, green in color and with movie star glasses, is the classic character who presents the right balance between speed and strength; the leader of the group, Zitz, stands out for its blue coloring and for being the most agile and fastest of the three; Pimple, huge and brown in color, is finally the character with more strength but at the same time less rapid in movements.

In case you start to master the moves of each character, we suggest you switch continuously from one fighter to another: in this way you would not only add a pinch of variety to the gameplay, but it would extend the combos more easily since, a bit like in Marvel vs Capcom, the entry of a hero on the scene is accompanied by a specific attack.

Toads to the rescue

As you have noticed in the paragraph dedicated to the command diagram, there are three different keys used for attack and each of them allows the protagonists to perform various kinds of actions ranging from simple punch to exuberant transformations that mention movies and video games. In general, the X key is dedicated to simple attacks, Y is used to throw the enemy into the air and B to perform special shots that involve a transformation of the hero and can be charged to overcome the defenses. If you are not very familiar with titles belonging to this genre you do not have to worry, since the combos available are not very many and, depending on the character, the only real combination that could be useful, since it allows the shape-shifting attack to have an effect different, it’s XB (or XXB, depending on which of the three toads you’re using).

To compensate for the absence of elaborate combos come the skills with the tongue and dodging, both actions that make the combat system more sparkling. The first allows you to attract enemies or move towards them instantly, perhaps to prolong aerial combos or to prevent someone from performing a ranged attack, the second is ideal for switching from one enemy to another and dodging charged attacks . So do your best to ring attacks, dashes and tongue strikes to always keep the combo counter high and continue to inflict damage on enemies without them being able to react.

Crowd management

During the most hectic situations, it is not enough to attack with your head down to defeat all enemies on the screen, as some of these have a shield resistant to basic hits. In these cases the best way to counter the enemy by breaking their guard is to charge the Transformation by holding the B button, but such an action requires the player to remain motionless for a while and is not ideal when there are several on the screen. enemies. And that’s exactly why we suggest you keep an eye on the chewing gum indicator, or the two pink dots that can be seen in correspondence of the three health bars: these icons mean that Battletoad can spit a chewing gum on an opponent in order to immobilize him for a few seconds. Using this attack, which can be performed by pressing A while aiming and moving the left stick towards the target enemy, instantly breaks the opponent’s defense making this move incredibly effective and much faster than the charged attack. Remember that the uses of chewing gum are not limited, since it is enough to wait a few seconds to be able to return to making the mobs sticky.

Flies for breakfast

In some moments of Battletoads it is really difficult to get through a fight without taking a single hit and it is almost inevitable to find yourself with the health bar of one or more toads reduced to the bone. In these cases, flies come to your rescue, monstrous flying creatures that appear on the screen with a certain frequency and can be eaten with the combined pressure of the left trigger, Y and left analog stick. Often and willingly these insects also arrive in the middle of a fight and with a little skill it is possible to eat some of them between a combo and the other, so as to avoid the game over. Unless the moment is particularly complex, we suggest that you always keep an eye on the HP indicator of each individual character, since each of the three brothers has their own health and it is advisable that the toad always regains life points. weakened.