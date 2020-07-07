Battletoads reappears a few weeks after the Xbox Series X games event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How long has it been since the last time we heard of Battletoads, new episode of the historic Rare franchise in development at the studios of Dlala Studios? Don't you remember it? We tell you: for almost a year, or since he showed up at Gamescom in August 2019.

Well, today the new adventure of the mutant toad for Xbox One and PC has been officially classified by the Brazilian institution, who branded it unsuitable for players under the age of 4. The interesting thing is the evaluation was assigned on the day that Microsoft announced the date of the presentation event of the games for Xbox Series X, which will start at 18:00 on Thursday 23 June.

Coincidence? Possible, but this point we would not be surprised at all if Battletoads returned to show itself at the showcase, perhaps even receiving a release date and the confirmation of its arrival also on Xbox Series X with a dedicated version. We'll see.

Battletoads, with a modern cartoon style in the wake of certain productions labeled Nickelodeon or Cartoon Network, will bring back into vogue Rash, Pimple is Zitz in a colorful and light-hearted sliding fighting game, designed for be played in the company. If you want to know more, you can read the Battletoads test report at Gamescom 2020.