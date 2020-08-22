Battletoads: Rare celebrates release with a skin for Sea of ​​Thieves, here’s how to get it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the return of the famous Battletoads after an absence of more than fifteen years, the leaders of Rare have decided to publish a splendid skin themed for the ships of Sea of ​​Thieves. However, only the most industrious pirates will be able to earn it.

In fact, starting today the set for Battletoads themed ships entitled “Fightin’ Frogs“will be available in Sea of Thieves, allowing pirates who wish to sail the seas and demonstrate their love for the famous anthropomorphic frogs. However, the add-on content isn’t that easy to get: instead of making it available for download or including it in a new update, Rare has decided to make it accessible only to players who have played Battletoads. In particular the skin will be available only to those who have completed the first act of the new scrolling fighting game by Dlala Studios. You can find all the details in the special trailer packaged by Rare.

Before leaving, we remind you that the last chapter of the historic franchise Battletoads is available today on PC and Xbox One and is included in the Xbox Game Pass service for both platforms. You can find the Battletoads review by Marco Mottura on the pages of Everyeye.