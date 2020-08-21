Battletoads: how to play as Pimple, Zitz and Rash

Share it:

Inside the new Battletoads you will have the chance to play as one of the three main turtles, Pimple, Zitz and Rash, each with their own unique fighting style and abilities. In this guide you will find out how to play with the three iconic characters of the title.

Whether you play alone, whether you decide to face the adventure in cooperative mode, you will immediately notice the big differences between the protagonists of the game, especially in terms of power, speed and types of attacks, as well as style. Unless you are playing with two other players, you will have the possibility to change the character used at any time: this will allow you to test different fighting styles, and to select the one that best suits the fight you will face.

Pimple

Known as the Strong One, Pimple is the most tank-like character among the three turtles: he is the slowest in movement, but his attacks inflict an enormous amount of damage to enemies. Very useful when you have to clear an area from a large group of opponents, or against bosses who do not make speed their strong point.

Zitz

Known as The Leader, Zitz is the fastest and most agile of Battletoads characters: he combines practically instant dodges with lightning-fast, albeit underpowered attacks. However, Zitz is clearly the weakest of the group, and if used with little attention or in situations with many enemies he risks ending up after a few hits; consequently, the advice is to use this character especially when you have a lot of space to move around the arena, or when you find yourself fighting against enemies that force you to move and dodge very quickly.

Rash

Known as The One with the Sunglasses, Rash is the classic character with intermediate characteristics within the group: neither too strong nor too weak; neither too fast nor too slow. He has no particular strengths, but at the same time no noteworthy weaknesses: he is a well balanced character, who can be used without problems in any situation, but who practically never stands out, especially in the single player mode, in which it will happen to you. often to prefer one of the other two protagonists, depending on the situation.

