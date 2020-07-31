Battletoads: clues from Rare's Twitter account, new information coming?

Share it:

The expected return of Battletoads seems to be getting closer. The new title of the famous franchise in development at Dlala Studios does not show any official signs of life since last Gamescom 2019 but now the official Rare account has become the protagonist of a particular curtain.

The Twitter account of Rare he has in fact published a post as simple as it is clear: three simple emoji representing frogs. The reference to the three protagonists of the Battletoads series seemed immediately obvious: the game, with a cartoon style in modern sauce, will bring the three genetically modified frogs back into vogue Rash, Pimple is Zitz in a sliding fighting game designed to have fun in single player and in company.

At the beginning of July Battletoads had been officially classified by the predisposed Brazilian institution that had branded it as a game not suitable for an audience with an age of less than 4 years. The fans had therefore hoped to be able to see him on the show dedicated to the games of Xbox Series X scheduled for July, an expectation that has not been met.

Waiting to learn more about the new project, we remind you that the proof of Battletoads of the last Gamescom 2019 is available on the pages of Everyeye.