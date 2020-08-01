Battletoads arrives soon on PC, Xbox One and Game Pass: here is the video with the release date!

Share it:

Confirming the anticipations of the other day on the imminent arrival of new information on Battletoads, Microsoft and Dlala Studios announce the official release date on PC, Xbox One and Game Pass of the new chapter of the iconic fighting game series with mutant toads.

To accompany the reveal of the Battletoads marketing date we find a video gameplay and unpublished images that portray the dynamic trio of heroes represented by Zitz, Rash and Pimple.

The new mission that awaits the emuls of the most famous toads in the history of video games will see them face the threat represented by Dark Queen and his minions, in a riot of blows and rotating kicks that will outline the playful experience throughout the adventure.

In addition to the inevitable classic scrolling fighting games, the new act of the epic of Battletoads will also integrate platform and racing sessions based, as tradition of the series, on the exact timing of the movements to be made and their speed of execution. Moreover, the whole adventure can be completed in cooperative online or shared screen choosing from different difficulty settings developed by the Dlala studios to meet the needs and requirements of all types of players.

At this point we just have to leave you with the new Battletoads multimedia material and inform you that the latest exclusive Xbox Game Studios license plate will arrive on August 20 on PC and Xbox One, with immediate arrival in the catalog of games that can be used "for free" by Xbox Game Pass members.