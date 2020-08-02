Battlestar Galactica: on Amazon the series that changed science fiction

Share it:

1978. Science fiction has become a good business for the world of video entertainment. Star Wars is making sparks at the box office and reruns of Star Trek have started to depopulate. Glen A. Larson, father of some classic 80s series such as Supercar, Magnum P.I., Manimal, Automan or the television version of Buck Rogers from 1979, creates Battlestar Galactica. The series, which mostly talks about battles between spaceships in space and robots, explores the idea of ​​a handful of Earthlings surviving the destruction of 12 colonies, who leave for an exodus in search of a mythical thirteenth colony, the Earth. Biblical and astrological references are reflected in many features of a series that will leave its mark on the collective imagination, although it only lasts one season and a short follow-up in 1980, also because of the excessive costs.

Not to mention a few small problems, such as when 20th Century Fox sued her for plagiarism against Star Wars, a process which however ended in favor of the creation of Larson. Nobody would have imagined that series would become one of the cornerstones of modern television science fiction, undergoing a process of transformation and renewal at the hands of the visionary Ronald D. Moore in the 2000s and becoming the success that we all know. Now that Battlestar Galactica has landed on Prime Video, we will tell you the story of that success.

New things, old things.

2003. SciFi Channel – which has not yet changed its name to SyFy – launches a miniseries, the purpose of which is to act as pilot episode for a remake of the old 1978 show. The creator of this new version is Ronald D. Moore, who made his bones working in the franchise of Star Trek writing several episodes for Next Generation, Deep Space Nine is Voyager. Basically themes and many elements of the original series return in this new series, but they become the basis for a decidedly extreme reinterpretation and deepening by its new author. To introduce context and characters and put himself in a position to attract his audience, Moore chooses to play immediately.

The story in fact begins by telling the violent genocide perpetrated by the Cylons – the Cyloni, in the Italian translation -, which overcome human defenses thanks to a betrayal and devastate the 12 human colonies. The handful of survivors have no choice but to escape thanks to the Galactica battleship. The role of humanity's last bulwark is the result of chance: at the time of the attack, the large spaceship was in fact about to be decommissioned, but its outdated technology represents an obstacle to infiltration by the Cylons. The plan works, people appreciate it Battlestar Galactica becomes a series of 4 seasons, several different webisodes, whose impact is nothing short of disruptive on the serial landscape. The series wins two prestigious awards from the world of critics, a Peabody Award and a Television Critics Association, while collecting several Emmy nominations, which however never wins.

Many believe that in this case they weighed the prejudices that weigh, or rather weigh, on the gender series, but that probably own Battlestar Galactica helped to break. Certainly the plot of the series has its weight; with its mysteries, its religious references and the succession of twists. What has displaced the viewers and that has made this remake such a seminal series is however a set of different characteristics that they represented innovations or counter-current choices in various aspects, ranging from elements directly related to the narration up to its staging.

Complexity and shades of gray.

Space opera has certainly not been lacking in television history. How many of these, however, have taken on such dark and critical connotations on nature and the human condition? Often one of the founding roles of science fiction is precisely that of questioning the nature of man and his aspirations, using their contexts and stylistic elements to ask themselves philosophical, ethical and existential questions. The approach adopted by series like Star Trek, however, has always had a clear optimistic inclination to deal with similar issues.

As well as Battlestar Galactica put on a completely pessimistic picture, but paint a scenario of a raw realism, where gray is the master. Philosophy, religion, but also a parable where the role and the political story have a preponderant weight and which, as in reality, imposes choices in which ethics and morals become malleable, ductile and must bend under the weight of circumstances, necessity and survival, for both sides of the barricade. To make everything decidedly more complex and, obviously, more engaging, the evolution that Moore has chosen to give to his Cylons.

They are among us.

Some might even remember them from the initials of the A-team, where one like it appeared small tribute to Dirk Benedict, or the actor who before becoming Sberla, the handsome man of one of the most famous action groups of the 80s television, played the character of Scorpion (original Starbuck) of the 1978 series. They were the original Cylons, anthropomorphic androids, silver and decidedly flashy, whose name is an acronym that stands for Cybernetic Life-form Node. In the universe of the remake they still exist, even if updated to modern times and to computer graphics, but they are only an element of a much more multifaceted and decidedly more disturbing group. In addition to changing its origin – in fact it is no longer a matter of creation by alien reptiles, but they are a product of man aimed at facilitating the life of his fellow men – the Cylons of the new millennium appear in various evolutionary stages, of which the silver version, the Centurions, is only the most basic form. The most advanced models in fact come to have an aspect indistinguishable from a human being, to the point that some of them, silent, don't even know they are.

And here is one of the most disturbing elements of the entire series: the idea that anyone could actually be an enemy, even and above all on board Galactica itself and the procession of surviving ships. The external siege, carried out by the Cylons who chase the survivors with the aim of completely annihilating them, thus also becomes a siege from the inside, in front of a condition which feeds fear and paranoia and undermines the already proven psyche of the last men. Also because the Cylons are no longer simple replicas of man, but real beings endowed with consciousness, feelings and desires. Practically an alternative "humanity" with which the confrontation can only be harsh and difficult.

The human side

Battlestar Galactica it is one of those series where it is evident how much the relationship between characters and actors was something that gave results greater than the sum of the parts. And it wasn't just a matter of spot-on casting and good writing. Edward James Olmos in the granite role of William Adamo. Mary McDonnell as Laura Roslin. We will see Katee Sackhoff in The Mandalorian 2, but here she dresses the clothes of Kara Thrace aka Scorpion (or Starbucks). Finally Lucifer's Tricia Helfer is the very sensual Number Six and James Callis has the role of the Gaius Baltar complex and together with the rest of the cast they give strength to extremely multifaceted, complex characters capable of a broad emotional spectrum. The actors did not simply descend into the parts, but made them their own, prompting the authors to often change their plans by taking paths and evolutions that are not always foreseen. And "evolution" is another key to these characters, none of whom remain static in their role. This is the case, for example, of Helfer, model at her first acting experience. His unexpected acting skills have in fact pushed the authors of the series to increase the weight and complexity of his character. As we have seen, the human component, with all its nuances, from the most edifying and the most negative, its fallibility, and even its inconsistencies, are the heart of the story.

Questions that the series turns on its viewers. Certainly it would not have been possible to obtain good results if the combination of acting and writing had not worked properly. If, again, an actress like Sackhoff, for example, had not managed to bring a huge human charge into a character built on the clumsy hero of the bully, probably such a project would have lost much of its thickness, sliding towards something more conventional and decidedly less effective.

Layering.

Philosophy, ethics, politics and religion. The themes layered in the narrative of Battlestar Galacticaas we said, they are numerous. You fear that the series faces with a certain courage and remarkable intelligence, always trying to avoid the easy answer, simplifications, partisanships or edifying conclusions. In this, Moore's series is almost cruel in realism and optics almost documentary about his approach to the study of human behavior. It almost seems to be observers in front of the guinea pigs of a complex psychological experiment on human nature and on the coexistence between different social groups. And this is true from a strictly human point of view, considering the different social groups formed by the communities of the survivors of the 12 colonies, but it is also valid considering the counterpart represented by the Cylons.

And like any self-respecting experiment, there is also the measure of time to provide an additional study component and to have serious consequences, both on "guinea pigs" and on observers – we spectators. A component that weighs disturbing on the whole series. Each episode shows us a count. The time, in this case, however, is not measured in days, weeks or months. It is measured by the number of humans still alive in the space caravan led by Galactica, and therefore throughout the universe. If we talk about the realism sought after by the series, we cannot forget the care and the approach to building the series on several levels, including that of the language. The characters of the 12 colonies in fact possess idioms and some words that manage to simulate alternative cultural references to ours. What about the term "Frack", whose more widespread cursing role allows it, as rightly happens to such words, to be declined in various forms and various sentences according to the need and circumstances?

Aesthetics.

But the more "documentary" idea of ​​the series is also the basis of another of the elements of Battlestar Galactica that they represented a decisive stylistic change to the approach of science fiction. The aesthetic of the series finds its most creative point in the external space. When it must show the sidereal emptiness and the ships that cross it or battle it out; and it does so with an extremely realistic cut. Frames, zooms, camera movements and changes of focus seem to simulate a shot taken in real time by someone who finds themselves documenting the events live.

It does not seem to witness the narrative story scenes, but filming a real reportage, whose effect, beyond the simple aesthetic taste, is to immerse the spectator in action in an extremely unsettling, engaging and effective way. It is no coincidence that such an approach has gradually been absorbed by other science fiction productions, not only for the small screen, but also in the cinema, adding to the other elements that made it Battlestar Galactica a series that has been able to change the rules of science fiction television, regardless of personal tastes.