Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Season 2 closes with two DLCs and a free update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A year after Battlestar Galactica Deadlock’s Sin and Sacrifice expansion, Slitherine unveils the rich program that awaits fans of this popular sci-fi strategy in the final phase of Season 2.

The war against the hated Cylons will continue with the arrival of ben two expansions and a full-bodied free update by Deadlock. Both the DLC and the update will be available from September 24 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

Season 2 of the strategic set in the Battlestar Galactica dimension will therefore end with the double additional package Armistice and Modern Ships. With Armistice, the authors of Black Lab Games promise to introduce a new campaign with 8 missions which will be set in the last days of the First Cylon War. Again thanks to Armistice, the arrival of additional 9 missions to be accessed at any time of the Season e 3 new music tracks signed by the composer Ash Gibson Grieg.

With the Modern Ships Pack, Slitherine further expands the content of the title with the arrival of six ships (both human and Cylon) from the modern era of Battlestar Galactica, each usable in Skirmish, Multiplayer, and Season 1’s Anabasis DLC.

Equally interesting are the additions planned with theupdate gratuito Daybreak, also coming in late September with the conclusion of Season 2 of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock. The Daybreak package includes the Photo mode, an increase in fleet limits (raised to 16,000 points and 10 Ships), the addition of two new levels of Fleet Points and gameplay improvements that will involve both the online sector and the other Deadlock modes.

With Daybreak, the three unpublished activities Demolition, Extraction and Propaganda will make their entry, as well as improvements to the Fleet management and creation system, the addition of a pre-battle list to view the ships present in the deployed fleets, the ability to use more Cylon fleets in cooperative mode and the option for customizzare i colori of the individual ingame teams.