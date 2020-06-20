Battlefield 6 with modern setting and Bad Company nextgen: new clues from Jeff Grubb

Share it:

After the conclusion of the EA Play 2020 digital event, the well-known VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb expressed his opinion on the reveal of Skate 4 and, taking the opportunity, he shared new rumors about Battlefield 6 and the rumored nextgen version of Bad Company for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Based on the statements shared on social media by the journalist who became the protagonist of the now famous advances on the updated calendar of summer games-themed events, the next chapter of the EA DICE shooter series will return to having a modern setting to provide a gaming experience related to a war context of today or, in any case, of an imminent future.

Jeff Grubb also explains that the Battlefield Bad Company that has been talked about in recent years would have been "rejected", a statement that could allude to the cancellation in the middle of the development or to the block of the concept of a game that should have seen the light, presumably, coinciding with the release of the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft.

Waiting to receive feedback from Electronic Arts and the developers affected by these rumors, we leave you to the Battlefield 6 teaser with epic large-scale battles admired during the digital show EA Play Live 2020.