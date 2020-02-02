Battlefield 6 will be released in the fiscal year 2022, EA talks about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

During the last financial meeting of Electronic Arts there was space to speak (briefly) about future of Battlefield. The company has confirmed that a new chapter is currently in production and will arrive in the fiscal year 2022, i.e. in the period between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

DICE is currently "experimenting with new solutions capable of exploiting the potential of Next-Gen consoles", therefore referring (albeit indirect) to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Unlike what was assumed at first, apparently we will not see a new Battlefield at the launch of the next Sony and Microsoft consoles, it is not clear at the moment what they are publisher plans for Christmas season 2020.

CFO Blake Jorgensen then talked about the potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X, stating that "the power of the next hardware will be considerably higher than that of the current consoles. We are experimenting, we can do much more … I am sure that our plans will blow players' minds."

It is not clear if EA will try to relaunch Battlefield V on Next-Gen consoles, so as to still be present with a flagship title at the time of the debut of the two platforms, one certainly an important commercial windowHowever, this is a simple hypothesis and it is not excluded that the company can cover the Christmas slot with a different shooter or perhaps a new Star Wars game.

Did you know? Electronic Arts grossed over $ 990 million from microtransactions during the past quarter, a record achievement for the publisher.