Battlefield 6: the launch window and the first details provided by EA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Electronic Arts, like many other publishers, is also preparing for the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will kick off a new generation of consoles at Christmas 2020. His flagship studios are already working on next-gen games, and among these DICE certainly cannot be missing.

During the last meeting with shareholders, during which the excellent results of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the exceptional proceeds from the microtransactions were presented, EA confirmed that the Swedish studio is already at work Battlefield 6, new chapter of one of the most famous FPS series out there. DICE is experimenting with new technical solutions to make the most of the capabilities of next generation consoles, an operation that will take a long time.

For this reason, Battlefield 6 will not accompany the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this Christmas. To see it on physical and digital shelves we will have to wait for the fiscal year 2022, that is the period included between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. To a topic of such relevance, we have decided to create the Hot Topic that you can look at at the start of the news: good vision!

While waiting for Battlefield 6 to hit the shelves, you can continue playing Battlefield 5, which is enjoying ongoing support: Chapter 6 "In the Jungle" debuted yesterday February 6, which introduced a new map and much more.