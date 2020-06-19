Battlefield 6, EA teaser: epic battles on a scale never seen before

Share it:

During the digital appointment with EA Play Live 2020, the leaders of Electronic Arts have offered a new teaser of Dragon Age and Battlefield 6, to remind the public of the line up of next gen games currently in development at the company.

In the movie, the COO Laura Miele offered a very brief description of what the public can expect from the new chapter of the Battlefield series, the development of which, we remember, is currently underway. "For each generation of consoles, – explained the executive EA – DICE sets the standards for excellence in the field of graphic and audio presentation. We are creating epic battles characterized by a scale and a realism that you have never experienced previously". These few but intriguing words seem to demonstrate a great confidence of Electronic Arts in the potential of the next IP iteration.

At the moment, however, it will be necessary to settle for this synthetic teaser: the videogame giant had in fact already clarified previously that Battlefield 6 will arrive in the course of 2021, presumably on PC, PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X. Waiting to be able to take a look at a first trailer of the DICE game, there are several rumors circulating on the net. Some of these, in particular, seem to suggest the return of the franchise to contemporary atmospheres and settings, but, at the moment, there is no official confirmation in this regard.