Battlefield 5 will show its new expansion tomorrow: Into The Jungle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It will be called Into The Jungle, and will be the next major update of Battlefield 5 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Do you want to know more? Then, mainly, you will have to be attentive to a publication that EA DICE has launched. Specifically, a countdown that will take us to a video that we can see tomorrow and which will reveal all the information about this Chapter 6.

For now, the advance of Twitter shows a lush jungle scene that, theoretically, is made with the game engine. In addition, it provides a link to a YouTube video that will be published tomorrow, January 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). If we try to enter the video right now, it shows us a small image of a woman with camouflage paint.

In addition, we can already get an idea of ​​how the video will be. Basically because DICE promises that the advance will include "playability and a complete breakdown". It is expected that, at least, add new maps and weapons. Tomorrow we will leave doubts regarding the amount of new content.

Battlefield V – Into the Jungle You reward tomorrow, January 28https: //t.co/EP4y7lDrtJ pic.twitter.com/Ry2LRZnEhw – Battlefield V (@Battlefield) January 27, 2020

In any case, all this only reaffirms DICE's intention to continue supporting the game in the future. In fact, the company has made it clear that it intends to take Battlefield 5 to the next generation of consoles. Something that does not surprise us considering that, according to EA, the next Battlefield will not arrive until 2021.

On the other hand, this will be the first major update of Battlefield 5 in 2020. Remember that recently the entire content of the previous year was compiled in a version that included 17 main weapons, four vehicles, two epic soldier suits, 10 weapon desasaplands and Four vehicle desasaplands. This pack was released along with the latest DLC, the Pacific Theater update.

Sources: Gamespot / Twitter