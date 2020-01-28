Battlefield 5: Trailer and all the details of Chapter 6

Share it:

During yesterday afternoon, EA and DICE promised to show us everything we had to know about Chapter 6 of Battlefield 5. Now, we have not only been able to see the trailer, but also have revealed all the details of this new expansion for the game, which will arrive in February on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Specifically, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Below you can see the video.

As you can see, and to begin with, the Pacific scenario of World War II will continue to be the main claim in this new chapter. In any case, "In the jungle" will arrive with the new map of the Solomon Islands, a scenario very similar to that of the Argonne Forest of BF1. In addition, Solomon Islands will be available in Conquest and Breakthrough modes.

On the other hand, this expansion will also come with new weapons under the arm. For example, Type 11 LMG for Support and M2 Carbine for Assault. The rocket launcher M1A1 Bazooka will also be one of the novelties. Finally, the Shitotsubakurai Lunge Mine will arrive in the game.

DICE has also announced that it will present three new Elite masks during the course of Chapter 6, one of which, Misaki Yamashiro, can be unlocked by reaching rank 40 before the end of the chapter. Indeed, it will only be possible to achieve it in this way (at least for now).

In any case, as we told you yesterday, it is very likely that this is not the last major update of Battlefield 5. And not only because EA DICE has already confirmed that it will continue supporting the game, but also because the next title of the franchise it will not arrive until 2022. Something that, on the other hand, will happen already in next-generation consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the trailer? Tell us your impressions about it and everything you expect from this new chapter.

