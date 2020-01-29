Battlefield 5: Chapter 6 Jungle comes out on February 6, all the details

Share it:

HE SAYS has finally revealed the first details of Battlefield 5 chapter 6 titled In the jungle. The update will be released on February 6 and will include a new map and a series of new weapons: we see all the news in the official trailer published by EA.

In the jungle introduces the new map Solomon Islands set in the Pacific. It's a very intense map that's perfect for Breakthrough mode. You will have to advance from the beaches with American forces, enter the depths of the jungle and aim for the final flag for victory.

This map is also available in Conquest, Team Conquest and Team Deathmatch. It is narrow, intense and, according to the developers, very fun to play. Solomon Islands was created by the same team as Operation Locker and Argonne Forest. So you can expect a great concentration of action in certain parts of the arena.

To bring the players down to the part, some new aesthetic elements have been added to use, as well as a series of new weapons such as the machine gun Type 11 for the Support class and the devastating rifle M2 for the Assault class. You can also unlock new gadgets: the Bazooka M1A1 and the Lunge mine.

This time the rewards will be a little different than usual. Misaki, a Japanese commander you can add to the Elite, can be unlocked at Rank 40. Two more will arrive later in the chapter.

While waiting to find out more, we remind you that the debut of the Battlefield 5 chapter 6 entitled In the Jungle is scheduled for February 6 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.