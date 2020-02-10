Battlefield 5 and the aliens: EA DICE starts the hunt for Predator's Easter Egg

Share it:

EA DICE Senior Designer, Niklas Astrand, posts a message to Twitter for all Battlefield 5 players to invite them to join the hunt for the new Predator Easter Egg introduced with the free update of Chapter 6 in the Jungle.

According to Astrand, with the update that started the new ingame phase of Battlefield 5, it is possible to trace the evanescent shape of a hunter Yautja, the alien race that has given so many headaches to soldiers and gods characters Predator sci-fi movies.

The developer of the Swedish Electronic Arts subsidiary therefore urges all Battlefield 5 fans to share a photo or video depicting theeaster egg by Predator: the first to succeed in this venture will receive one shirt with an artwork from the Battlefield shooter series.

Those who want to participate in this unique EA DICE initiative and want to meet the predator's threatening gaze, simply start a multiplayer game of the new Winds of War season and try to track down the alien that is hiding in the jungle of the Solomon Islands. The EA author points out that the Predator change your position every time randomly, and that its movements are not determined by the actions performed by the players or the progress of the game.