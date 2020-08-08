Batman Who Laughs: The protagonist gets a new creepy power

Share it:

While the main series dedicated to Batman continues, the numerous fans of DC comics have been able to discover a new power that the mysterious Batman Who Laughs managed to get into the new Dark Multiverse.

In the first volume of the series entitled "Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights", we were able to read unpublished stories set in the new alternate universe of DC. In particular in the story "I Am Here", written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Joshua Williamson and drawn by Tony S. Daniel, the Laughing Batman managed to obtain powers comparable to those of Dr. Manhattan, which he immediately exploited to travel through all dimensions of the Dark Multiverse and thus witnessing the birth of countless different versions of Batman, all however united by a very different life than the usual one of Bruce Wayne: the billionaire of Gotham City in fact it is always present in these dimensions in an evil version.

We do not yet know how Batman Laughing will exploit this new knowledge, but we are sure that the Dark Multiverse will be shocked by a new series of confrontations and mysterious plans devised by this original version of the dark Knight. If you are looking for more news on this comic series, we would like to point out the birth of a new Batman character.