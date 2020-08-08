Entertainment

Batman Who Laughs: The protagonist gets a new creepy power

August 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

While the main series dedicated to Batman continues, the numerous fans of DC comics have been able to discover a new power that the mysterious Batman Who Laughs managed to get into the new Dark Multiverse.

In the first volume of the series entitled "Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights", we were able to read unpublished stories set in the new alternate universe of DC. In particular in the story "I Am Here", written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Joshua Williamson and drawn by Tony S. Daniel, the Laughing Batman managed to obtain powers comparable to those of Dr. Manhattan, which he immediately exploited to travel through all dimensions of the Dark Multiverse and thus witnessing the birth of countless different versions of Batman, all however united by a very different life than the usual one of Bruce Wayne: the billionaire of Gotham City in fact it is always present in these dimensions in an evil version.

READ:  Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Mitsuki comes to life in this magnificent cosplay

We do not yet know how Batman Laughing will exploit this new knowledge, but we are sure that the Dark Multiverse will be shocked by a new series of confrontations and mysterious plans devised by this original version of the dark Knight. If you are looking for more news on this comic series, we would like to point out the birth of a new Batman character.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.