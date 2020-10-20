Batman: what will become of Bruce Wayne after the conclusion of the Joker War?

The Joker War has devastated Gotham City, and the existence of the Dark Knight. Billed as one of the rawest event series ever written for the universe of Batman the work signed by James Tynion IV respected the premises made, managing to make the Joker an even more formidable opponent.

Bruce then found himself fighting to recapture the city for which it has continued to fight for years, rejecting minor crimes such as the deepest corruption, thanks also to its many allies. But the Joker didn’t just upset Gotham, he also appropriated Batman’s high-tech devices and Bruce’s entire heritage. an aspect that brings this story closer to the fantastic City of Bane di Tom King.

The conclusion of the war, featured in volume 100 of the regular series, has brought Gotham back into Batman’s hands, and this could be the basis of a “rebirth” not only for the city but also for the Caped Crusader. In the same issue, Batman finds himself facing Clownhunter, which provokes Bruce by saying how long ago he would have easily managed to stop the chaos created by his nemesis, and pointing out how little influence he still has on criminals.

Despite being able to regain control of the situation, Batman has lost the confidence of the inhabitants, it no longer represents the symbol of justice it was in the past, and to get it back maybe Bruce needs to change his approach. Recall that in the Future State series Wayne will become Dark Detective, and we leave you to the new power of Batman seen in the latest issue of Detective Comics.