Batman vs Deathstroke in a fabulous fan art dedicated to Ben Affleck's late project

July 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The character of Batman is currently undergoing a film revival with the cinecomic written and directed by Matt Reeves and interpreted in this new version from Robert Pattinson, but looking at Batman 's past drama Ben Affleck and of the only movie ever made, a web artist thought well of creating an interesting fan art.

We are talking about the now known Yadvender Singh Rana, otherwise known on Instagram like Ultraraw26, so followed that it has a blue tick next to the profile name. A sort of new Bosslogic with a long (long) way to go before reaching his colleague's heights, who, however, does not behave really badly with his creations, also looking at the latter dedicated to the DC Universe and to the dark Knight.

Fan art is made up of a clash between Batman 's Ben Affleck (complete with glasses) and the Deathstroke which should have been interpreted in the deceased stand-alone by Joe Manganiello. The work is really detailed also in the research and rendering of the fabrics of the costumes of the two protagonists, especially that of Deathstroke, who had to create – at least in that pose – from scratch.

READ:  Spaceship Earth Release Date, Cast and More

What do you think? Tell us as always in the comments. We leave you to our special dedicated to the Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

