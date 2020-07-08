Batman: Volume 94 reveals Catwoman's unexpected fate

Share it:

The last volume of Batman ended with two large cliffhangers, linked to the fate of two important female characters. Yesterday, with the distribution on American soil of the long-awaited volume 94, James Tynion IV has finally cleared up any doubts by showing the result of the actions undertaken by Punchline.

Volume 94 focuses mainly on the figure of Bruce Wayne, intent on regaining a strong position after the Joker's latest actions. Bruce asks Lucius Fox what happened to Selina and the scientist surprisingly reveals that the girl is currently in Gotham Mercy, under the care of her daughter Tam. Bruce and Selina manage to talk on the phone, and the former apologizes for endangering his life.

The protagonist then decides to visit Batman's transvestite companion, and to take her away before the Joker finds her. Once you get to the Gotham Mercy though, the bat discovers that Catwoman has been missing for a few hours. Subsequently Selina wakes up in another room, that of Oswald Cobblepot, who apparently took care to save her life shortly before the arrival of the Joker men.

Catwoman therefore survived the Punchline coup, and presumably will seek revenge in later issues. The Joker War is now upon us, and as anticipated by the author, the next issue will enter into a new narrative arc.