Batman: two historical characters return in the special volume The Joker War Zone

Over the years we have seen many people wearing the Batgirl cape, which for most fans however is often linked to Barbara Gordon, however, with the collection of stories titled Batman : The Joker War Zone, DC Comics wanted to surprise readers with the unexpected return of two important Batgirls from the past.

As the title suggests, the special volume in question presents us with some stories that occurred parallel to the events of the Joker War, which completely shocked the whole of Gotham City, including of course the life of the Dark Knight. All members of the Bat-family are in town to save the innocent from the madness of the Joker’s henchmen.

We find both Stephanie Brown che Cassandra Cain on the streets of Gotham, busy looking for the remaining Bat Signals, as the main one has been destroyed. The two heroines finally manage to find the device in question, and given the poor conditions in which Cassandra finds herself, she proposes to her partner to create their own symbol, with which to illuminate the chaotic skies of Gotham and restore confidence to the inhabitants.

In the splendid final table of this story, which you find at the bottom, Cassandra and Stephanie launch themselves from the roof where they were, with new costumes, which renew the classic Batgirl design, the first with a completely black suit, the second with a more modern suit, characterized by an alternation of purple and black, and a mask that only partially covers the face.

Recall that a clash between Joker and Bane is expected, and we leave you to the special dedicated to comics to read about the Dark Knight.