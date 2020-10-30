Batman: Tre Joker finally arrives in Italy, that’s when it will come out with Panini

Across the entire US comics scene, one of the most popular villains among fans is the iconic Joker, the mad brawler clown who forced the bat hero to the worst flips to prevent his evil plans. Their story, however, is about to cross again in Batman: Three Jokers, finally arriving in Italy.

Gotham City’s clown is about to return to print thanks to Panini Comics who, fresh from DC Comics rights, is preparing to flesh out the Italian catalog with a new story inspired by the famous bat hero. The first issue of the miniseries premiered on October 29, 2020 and is already there available in comic shops at the price of 5 euros and 90. The work, told thanks to the pen of Geoff Johns and the drawings of Jason Fabok, is described by Panini as follows:

“Three crime scenes. Three Jokers. What does this mean? Batman, Batgirl and Red Hood each have an account with the Joker, and when three ferocious crimes are committed live and simultaneously by three different Jokers, it will be up to them to face the terrible question: Is there a single true Joker? It was the year 2015 when, in the final stages of the cataclysmic saga Justice League – Darkseid War, Batman was the protagonist of an unthinkable revelation: in the DC Universe there are three Jokers. Now a story arrives in Italy that takes its moves from the masterpiece The Killing Joke and, drawing with both hands in Batmanian mythology, gives a new interpretation of the Batman-Joker dyad. “

And you, on the other hand, are interested in this new story, will you follow it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.