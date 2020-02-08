Batman: Tom King had no intention of killing "that character"

Share it:

The last narrative arc of the main head of Batman, "City of Bane", was characterized by a succession of twists, but the most striking is certainly the character of Alfred. In fact, Tom King has decided to end the life of the butler, triggering a decidedly contrasting response from the fan base.

However, the intention of the outgoing author, it was by no means aimed at eliminating such an iconic character. King expressed his thoughts on the matter by identifying in the "solicitation" of the publisher the reason for such a choice:

"I had the opposite of resistance, I pushed forward. I had this idea about a possible plot twist where Alfred was supposed to die in the end. So I put it in the script, and of course, we'll find out later that it's not really dead.

DC told me, 'Why isn't he? Because he's not really dead 'and I replied,' Well, because he is Alfred and must live forever, because a fantastic character. Their reply, 'No, no, no, no, is dead' ".

Second, he adds:

"It's not that I wanted to make Alfred die! I love that character. In my opinion it's a moment to show, at the end of a long story, Bruce's maturity.

Bruce is obviously defined by the death of his parents and by his reaction to that event, and by how it drove him to become Batman, attempting this absolutely crazy thing, in which he wears leather and kicks and punches people every day . But it is an absolutely irrational thing that has saved the world. So here he has the death of his real parent, Alfred, and its reaction is not the same. This is what interested me in this regard. For me, it showed how much Alfred raised him. "

Finally, he concluded by saying:

"When he was just a kid, he was scarred and immobilized in that condition. So Alfed was the one who led him from being just a child to being a man capable, when a death like his comes, to manage it, and I am sad to say, how each of us manages a similar event. I am old enough now that I have lost loved ones. It's the worst thing that can happen to you and you never get over it, you cry forever. But it also becomes part of you, and your mourning is a kind of epiphany because it still connects you with that person. There is a maturity in everything what. "

