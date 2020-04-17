Batman, today is Bat Appreciation Day: all united to celebrate the bat man

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On April 17th of each year, the Bat Appreciation Day it reminds us of how important bats are, and how much these particular mammals do for our planet. For fans of the comics, however, this day has a double meaning, since it is considered by many to be a day of celebration for Batman, the most famous "bat" of all.

Batman was created over eighty years ago by Bob Kane is Bill Finger and made his first appearance in Detective Comics # 27 of May 30, 1939. Comics are, to date, the third most sought after in the world afterAction Comics # 1 is Amazing Fantasy # 15, the two works depicting the debut of Superman and Spider-Man respectively.

Whether it is comics, cinema, TV series or cartoons, Batman has always managed to dominate the industry thanks to the highest quality products. The character allowed the launch of an incalculable number of spin-offs and his popularity earned him the Top 3 in practically all the rankings reserved for the best superheroes of all time.

Batman celebrated its 80th birthday in 2019, and Bat Appreciation Day is just another occasion to celebrate one of the most important superheroes of all time. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at fan comments.

And what do you think of it? How did you know the character? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the Dark Knight instead, we refer you to our ranking of the best Batman comics of all time.