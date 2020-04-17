Entertainment

Batman, today is Bat Appreciation Day: all united to celebrate the bat man

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

On April 17th of each year, the Bat Appreciation Day it reminds us of how important bats are, and how much these particular mammals do for our planet. For fans of the comics, however, this day has a double meaning, since it is considered by many to be a day of celebration for Batman, the most famous "bat" of all.

Batman was created over eighty years ago by Bob Kane is Bill Finger and made his first appearance in Detective Comics # 27 of May 30, 1939. Comics are, to date, the third most sought after in the world afterAction Comics # 1 is Amazing Fantasy # 15, the two works depicting the debut of Superman and Spider-Man respectively.

Whether it is comics, cinema, TV series or cartoons, Batman has always managed to dominate the industry thanks to the highest quality products. The character allowed the launch of an incalculable number of spin-offs and his popularity earned him the Top 3 in practically all the rankings reserved for the best superheroes of all time.

Batman celebrated its 80th birthday in 2019, and Bat Appreciation Day is just another occasion to celebrate one of the most important superheroes of all time. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at fan comments.

And what do you think of it? How did you know the character? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the Dark Knight instead, we refer you to our ranking of the best Batman comics of all time.

READ:  Dragon Ball: revealed the origin of the Shenron dragon design

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.