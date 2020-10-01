Batman: Three Jokers, Batgirl and Red Hood are the protagonists of a romantic moment

The recent arrival of Batman: Three Jokers brought a healthy breath of fresh air to the world of DC Comics. Between mysteries and macabre revelations, in the new series by writer Geoff Johns there is no shortage of romantic scenes.

Following the shocking finale of the first volume, in Batman: Three Jokers # 2, readers are almost on the verge of solving the mystery of the three Jokers. After killing the Joker who had persecuted and tortured him, Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, runs after the two Jokers remaining. But upon arriving at their hideout located at the Gotham City Athletic Association, history seems to repeat itself.

Red Hood is ambushed and comes again captured and tortured from the two evil clowns. When Batman and Batgirl arrive at the crime scene, the scene is gruesome: Todd is lying on the ground in a bloodbath. But in a much worse state than the physical one is the boy’s mind, which still recriminates Batman for his old sins. However, the Bat Man is impassive and the hunt for the Jokers continues. Batgirl takes care of Todd.

Suddenly alone, the two confess to each other what it’s like to be tortured by the Joker. However, unlike Barbara, aided by her father and Batman, Jason remained in solitude. In that heartwarming moment, the atmosphere is heated by a kiss between the two. But the passion is immediately stopped and Barbara and Jason return to deal with the Joker again. Though brief, the conversation between Red Hood and Batgirl is perhaps one of the most epic moments seen in Batman: Three Jokers so far. Waiting for the implications between the two heroes, Batman is about to lose a precious ally. But for a superhero that goes, another superhero returns in Batman # 99.