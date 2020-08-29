Entertainment

Batman: The second issue of the Three Joker series shows a throwback from Bruce’s past

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The first volume dedicated to the new series of the universe of Batman , the Three Jokers, and given the incredible success achieved, DC Comics has decided to show, with a small preview, the events of the second issue, out on September 29th.

After the bloody events that marked the final tables of the previous volume, we’ll see the Dark Knight, Batgirl and Red Hood work alongside the Gotham City Police Departments to uncover the mystery behind the three Jokers.

Below is a small preview of the second volume: “While Batman and Batgirl follow clues, they appear unite the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight’s past, Red Hood becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation, and tries to get out without his allies. Batman: The Three Jokers continues its journey in the definitive analysis of the clown Prince of Crime, and his perennial confrontation with Batman. Get ready for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying personal mysteries Batman has ever faced. “

To tease readers, DC Comics has also revealed the two covers, regular and variant, and three pages of the story in question, which you can find at the bottom of the news. Recall that the origins of the Batmobeast have recently been revealed, and we leave you to our guide on the DC Comics universe of Panini Comics.

