Batman: the new Dark Knight suit will play an important role in the future

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After a long wait, DC Comics finally released the long-awaited 95th issue of Batman, a chapter that officially marks the beginning of what has been called "The Joker War", a storyline that will have important repercussions on the future of the Dark Knight, with the DC that has teased fans for whole months.

Well, within the pages of the new issue, it is possible to observe what is the new costume of our Bat Man, characterized by sparkling colors that certainly do not go unnoticed. Many have in fact wondered why such a peculiar choice, questions and questions answered by the publisher Ben Abernathy, who has in fact made it known that the costume will lead to important implications in the future. Indeed, the man said:

"That costume will be changed in the future. It is not meant to be a sort of mysterious cliffhanger, but I can assure you that we will come back to talk about it in more depth soon. I admit, however, that it is really a great costume. The design came out after we had asked for the creation of a suit that was futuristic but also beautiful to look at, and I must say that the final result is really excellent ".

READ:  Fate / Stay Night: Saber is ready for summer with Misakicos cosplay

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a new Batman one-shot for the Darkest Knight has recently been announced. By the way, the 48th volume of Batman Beyond has also been published in these days.

