Batman: the Dark Knight makes an important decision for Gotham's future

The consequences that the Dark Nights: Death Metal series is having on the DC Comics universe, and especially on Gotham City, are devastating, and continually promise interesting developments that can surprise all fans of the stories of Batman .

Presenting many versions of Bruce Wayne, coming from the most hidden corners of the Dark Multiverse, such as the Batman that laughs, and the very special Batman / T-Rex, the series originally written by Scott Snyder and designed by Greg Capullo, has obtained several special volumes, which deepen both these characters and other interesting novelties in the world of the Dark Knight.

In Legends of the Dark Knights in fact we have seen, in addition to having explored the origins of the terrible Robin King, we have seen Bat Castle for the first time. In the fourth story of the volume, written by Tieri, Francavilla and Design, we are shown one Gotham City worn out by chaos, with Arkham Asylum patients on the loose, and important villains ready to start a war against Batman.

We then witness a very particular scene, after a discussion between Batman, who is actually Damian Wayne, and a more adult version of Bruce Wayne, the latter decides to perform a strange ritual, found on an old tome, which centuries earlier the inhabitants of Gotham were doing to strengthen the bond with the city.

Damian immediately says he is against the plan of old Bruce, and he embraces him, and then kills him with a batarang. Bruce is increasingly convinced: "To save my city … now I have to become my city. I've always been and I will always be Gotham. " with these words the story ends, and you can see the final table at the bottom of the news.

It is a sort of metaphor, which helps define the relationship Batman had with Gotham City, following the night his parents died. Recall that Batman has obtained a new costume in Joker War, and that soon the Dark Knight will face Batman Beyond.