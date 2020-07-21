Batman: The Dark Knight finally faces Batman Beyond

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With volume 48 of the series Batman Beyond begins the story called "First Contact", which will feature Bruce Wayne and Terry McGinnis. The two versions of the Dark Knight will meet in Bruce's Gotham, who seems to harbor strong resentment towards Terry.

Thanks to the character of Booster Gold, the time traveler created in 1986 by the writer Dan Jurgens, who has been dealing with the Batman Beyond series for years, Terry manages to reach the past, where he wants to discover the reasons behind Bruce's hatred.

Although it has not been specified how effectively Booster Gold will intervene within the story, it is the second appearance of the character in such an important story, after that which occurred in the last issue of Action Comics written by Jurgens, where we saw the hero from the costume golden alongside Superman.

At the bottom of the page you will find the cover of volume 48, and the presentation of the number is shown below: "First Contact begins! There is something really, really, wrong with Bruce Wayne, who lets himself be overwhelmed by anger and tries to kill Batman Beyond! Who else can save him if not … Booster Gold ?! The greatest hero in history did not imagine that he would have to take Batman Beyond back in time, to the Gotham of the past, where Bruce Wayne is Batman … this means that Batman and Batman Beyond will meet! "

Recall that a one shot has been announced for Darkest Knight, the new villain introduced in the DC universe, and that Batman has obtained a new costume for the Joker War finale.