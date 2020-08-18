Batman, the Court of Owls is preparing to strike? History and clues awaiting the DC FanDome!

Share it:

The shadow of the Court of Owls stretches on the Gotham City videogame for a long time now: that the numerous rumors are finally about to become reality?

The publication of an intriguing teaser site of the new Batman by Warner Bros Montreal seems to offer the decisive clue, but we can have absolute certainty only on the occasion of the reveal of the game, expected during the DC FanDome. To pass the wait and try to reassemble the pieces of the puzzle, the editorial team of Everyeye has created a video entirely dedicated to the saga of the Court of Owls.

Among the most well-known narrative arcs of the recent editorial path of the Dark Knight, the series bears the signature of an exceptional creative tandem, now widely tested. In fact, the talented one bases the script Scott Snyder, while the unmistakable pencils of Greg Capullo. A very interesting saga, which places Batman in front of an unknown and formidable opponent, capable of hiding in plain sight and enveloping the guardian of Gotham City in a dense web of age-old intrigue. To find out every detail about the sect and its fearsome Claws, we leave you to watch our dedicated video: you can find it at the opening of this news or, alternatively, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel.

In closing, we remind you that the presentation of the new Batman will take place on Saturday 22 August, in conjunction with the reveal of Suicide Squad by Rocksteady. You can follow the entire event live, thanks to Everyeye's Twitch marathon dedicated to the DC FanDome: don't miss it!