Batman: The animated series will continue in the form of a comic

A continuation of Batman: The animated series has been announced by DC Comics with the name of Batman: The Adventure Continues and in the form of a comic series. It will be carried out by the same people who worked in the acclaimed series of the 90s, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, producers and screenwriters. The drawing will be by Ty Templeton, a name that fans will remember for being the artist of Batman Adventures, the 1992 comics.

The new series will show characters never seen in the original series. Desasaplands from the recent collection of action figures will be used. These desasaplands are a creation of Templeton in the style of Bruce Timm. It has not been confirmed which characters will debut here, but in the toy line are Deathstroke, Azrael, Red Hood and The Batman Who Laughs.

The plans of the creators is to continue the story as they would have done at the time if the series had not ended so they could start working at Batman Beyond.

"Tim Drake is still a very young Robin. Batman has not reached middle age or anything like that and we are not even close to the events of Batman Beyond"Templeton told about the series."What is different, of course, is that we will go back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that we could not explore in the series at the time, but now we can. In other words, there will be secret stories that will turn Batman's world upside down. Things nobody has known, so far".

"Perhaps the most intriguing character in the series is a young man whose story spans most of the numbers. He is intelligent, very elusive and lonely, he knows a lot about the Dark Knight. How this mystery fits into Batman Adventures and what you are trying to achieve will be, I hope, something very enjoyable for veteran fans.".