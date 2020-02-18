Batman The Animated Series: the action figure of the Dark Knight's worst nightmare is coming

Share it:

In the spring period, Batman: the Animated Series it will return in a renewed comic style, which will give long-time fans a revival of decidedly nostalgic knowledge. The production will return in six issues and will be set in the same universe as the reference animated series.

Furthermore, together with the work, a new action figure of an antagonist is coming that has carved out a very important space in the current editorial landscape of DC, we are talking about the Batman who laughs. The figure will be modeled in a retro style, in line with its paper counterpart, and will be available for purchase starting from from next October 7th.

The piece – will cost around $ 30, and will be created by the artist Ty Templeton, who – having already worked on the animated series – knows perfectly the aesthetics that distinguishes it. The Batman that Laughs debuted on the pages of Dark Nights: Metal Event, imposing himself as the "Dark Knight of the Multiverse".

As is easily understood by its name, the character is a reworking of Batman in a key very close to that of his most famous antagonist, the Joker. Its creator, Scott Snyder, defines it "Batman's worst nightmare come true". Despite its collectible cameo, for the moment it is unclear whether the Batman that Laughs will be involved in the narrative plot of the new series.

The publication of Batman: The Adventures Continue will begin – first in digital format – in May. The screenplay of the work was entrusted to Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, while Ty Templeton will take care of the artistic sector.

Soon, a restaurant inspired by Batman and other DC Comics heroes will open in London.